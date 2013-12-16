Mazzarri slams referee after Napoli loss

Trailing 3-2 in the 71st minute, Inter had Ricky Alvarez sent off for a second bookable offence by referee Paolo Tagliavento.

Mazzarri let fly at Tagliavento, insisting his side had a chance of getting back at the game before the decision and also saying that Inter's only other loss this season was the fault of the official.

"There was a series of terrible mistakes that changed the game," Mazzarri said.

"The first card (on Alvarez) was harsh too, as he tripped up.

"I saw far worse challenges that were worthy of a card and I think with 11 men against 11 we could've got back on level terms.

"Perhaps Tagliavento is unlucky with us, as we've had two defeats all season and both were with Tagliavento making many mistakes.

"The other loss was against Roma with a non-existent penalty.

"We're unlucky with him, it keeps happening to us and maybe Tagliavento is just out of shape."

Inter have now conceded seven goals in their past two Serie A matches and have only compiled three points in their past four domestic league games.

Mazzarri believes this is the by-product of playing attacking football and that he has been happy with the team's recent performances.

"If we choose this approach to football and attack en masse, then we're going to run some risks at the back," he said.

"We tend to concede on counter-attacks and usually with individual errors.

"We had prepared to block the through balls, but at the first error Gonzalo Higuain doesn't miss those chances.

"We had more possession and felt strong, but at times we get too confident and give the ball away.

"I am happy with the overall Inter performance, as we came to Naples and took control of the game from start to finish but unfortunately, we create a lot and make a lot of mistakes too."