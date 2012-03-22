McLeish lays down Villa challenge

The Villains face a tough triple-header between now and April 7 with a home encounter against Chelsea in between trips to Arsenal and Liverpool.

McLeish insists the players should hold no fear going into the tricky encounters as the club look to end the season with a flourish.

"When you least expect it teams can take points, so why can't we?" said the former Birmingham City boss.

"I don't think there is any reason why we should believe that we can't and we will certainly be trying to do anything we can to get as many points as possible in those challenging games.

"There is not a lot of difference and we have got to look upwards.

"Certainly we feel looking back on the season there were some wasted opportunities.

"But we are where we are and we must challenge ourselves to climb the table.

"That has got to be the challenge to the players - let's try and stay unbeaten for as long as we can."

Villa currently find themselves 10 points above the relegation zone in 15th with 10 games to play between now and May.