McLeish succeeds Mido as Zamalek head coach

Former Scotland and Aston Villa boss Alex McLeish has agreed a deal to take charge of Zamalek.

The 57-year-old succeeds former Tottenham striker Mido, who was sacked this month following a 2-0 defeat to Al Ahli in the Cairo derby.

"We have reached an agreement with Scottish coach Alex McLeish to lead the first team," president Mortada Mansour told the club's official website.

McLeish, who won three league titles in Scotland as a player for Alex Ferguson's Aberdeen and two as manager of Rangers, was most recently in charge of Genk last season.