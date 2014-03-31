Menez expecting to leave PSG at end of season

Menez joined PSG from Roma in July 2011 and scored the goal that secured the league title for the capital club in last season's 1-0 win at Lyon in May 2013.

However, the France international has found opportunities limited under coach Laurent Blanc in 2013-14, making just nine starts in all competitions.

Juventus, Liverpool and Arsenal have all been linked with a move for Menez, whose contract with PSG expires in June.

And the former Monaco and Sochaux man, who underwent back surgery before the start of the season, admitted that he is unlikely to remain at the Parc des Princes beyond this term.

"I'm at the end of my contract, and we haven't been able to reach an agreement. So, it's going to be difficult to stay," Menez told Canal+.

"For my good, I have to get back onto the pitch, enjoy myself and get my confidence back.

"I still have objectives to achieve. For that, I think I'm going to have to leave.

"My objective will be Euro 2016. It's a little complicated. I have never found myself in a situation like this. My season started badly, I had an operation. After that, there were games in which I should have played but didn't.

"That's due to things other than football, but that's part of it. You have to deal with it, and I am digging in. There are two months left. We'll see after that."