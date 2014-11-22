Messi breaks La Liga goal record with hat-trick

The prolific Argentinian took the his tally of Spanish top-flight goals to 253 with a treble either side of the break, moving past Telmo Zarra's record of 251 that had stretched back to 1955.

Messi, who made his Liga debut in 2004, has achieved the feat in 289 appearances - 11 more than the legendary Athletic Bilbao forward Zarra.

Messi - already Barcelona's all-time record goalscorer - broke the record with his second against Sevilla, slotting home in the 72nd minute after a cut-back from Neymar.

He completed his treble to cap off a memorable afternoon six minutes later, as Barcelona strolled towards victory.