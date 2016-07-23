Messi cuts short holiday for Barcelona training camp

Barcelona have announced Lionel Messi will travel with the squad for a week of pre-season training in England.

The 29-year-old had been expected to miss the trip to the St. George's Park facilities, after taking a belated holiday following Argentina's run to the final of the Copa America Centenario.

However, the Spanish champions have confirmed Messi has cut short his time off in order to link up with the travelling party, along with Turkey captain Arda Turan.

"The Argentine star will come back from holiday early and, together with Arda Turan, will join up with the group for a week of pre-season," Barca said in a statement.

Jordi Masip, Luis Suarez, Munir El Haddadi, Sergi Roberto, Adriano, Aleix Vidal, Jeremy Mathieu, Denis Suarez, Sergi Samper, Cristian Tello and Martin Montoya are the first-team players who will travel to England.

A number of youth players will link up with Luis Enrique's side, before the journey to Dublin for the International Champions Cup match with Celtic on July 30.