Messi now La Liga's leading scorer against Madrid
Real Madrid must be sick of the sight of Lionel Messi, who has now scored more La Liga goals against Los Blancos than any other player.
Lionel Messi loves scoring against Real Madrid.
The Barcelona superstar struck from the penalty spot in the second half of El Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, notching his 17th goal against Los Blancos in La Liga.
The Argentine has now netted more times against Madrid than any other player in the history of Spain's top flight.
This latest individual milestone is partly a consequence of Messi's longevity - he made his Barca debut in October 2004 and continues to excel at the highest level for the Catalan giants.
17 - Lionel Messi has scored more goals against Real Madrid than any other player in La Liga history. Nemesis. December 23, 2017
And his goal from 12 yards out in the Spanish capital was also his 25th in all competitions against Madrid.
25 goals for Leo in !Sum him up with one emoji… December 23, 2017
