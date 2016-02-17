Messi scores 300th Liga goal

Lionel Messi has scored his 300th goal in La Liga, becoming the first player in Spain's top flight to reach such a number.

The Argentina star, making his 334th league appearance for Barcelona, drilled a fine low shot into the bottom corner to give Luis Enrique's side the lead in Wednesday's clash against Sporting Gijon.

Messi reached 299 goals with a superb free-kick in the 6-1 thrashing of Celta Vigo, but spurned the chance to reach his latest career milestone when he passed the ball to Luis Suarez from the penalty spot to allow the Uruguay striker to complete his hat-trick.

The 28-year-old, who made his debut in 2004, became La Liga's all-time top scorer in November 2014 when he surpassed the record of 251 set by former Athletic Bilbao striker Telmo Zarra.

He now has 487 goals in all competitions for club and country in his senior career.