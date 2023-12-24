Conor Gallagher: why Chelsea want to sell midfielder and what Pochettino has said

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher could still leave the Blues in January – even though manager Mauricio Pochettino wants the 23-year-old to stay.

Gallagher was heavily linked with Tottenham throughout the summer, with West Ham and Newcastle also keen on the England midfielder.

Spurs and Newcastle are understood to be ready to reignite their interest in the player this winter and Pochettino has admitted the situation is out of his hands.

"I am talking before, this situation is between the club and the player, it's difficult for any coach to talk, it0s a decision by the club and the player," the Argentine said when asked about Gallagher this week.

"I’m coaching the team, trying to make the best choice as possible to perform. At the moment, so far, he’s doing well, fantastic for the team. He’s playing because he deserves [to].

"About the future, it's about the club and player and what they decide to do. In my previous experience at other clubs, I try to give my best opinion and advice to the club.

"I’m a manager who likes to work with the sporting director and the owners. It’s about talking and analysing things, then taking the best decision for the club."

And he added: “It’s always, I repeat, from experience in the past, it's about the club and the player and what they decide to do."

Understandably, Chelsea are reluctant to sanction a sale to one of their Premier League rivals, but the 23-year-old may still leave the west London club in the winter window.

Having spent around a £1 billion since the arrival of owner Todd Boehly in 2022, the Blues are now short of funds and plan to keep on spending in order to improve after a disappointing start to the season.

In order to comply with Financial Fair Play rules and a new law which will bring to an end the club's policy of signing players on long-term, amortised deals, Chelsea need to raise some cash before spending in the winter window.

That could see Gallagher sold, despite the fact that he is a regular starter for Pochettino.

As an academy player, Gallagher's sale would represent pure profit on Chelsea's books and that makes any deal a possible solution for the club as they seek further signings in January.

Gallagher himself has always said he wants to stay, but the midfielder has just 18 months left on his contract at Stamford Bridge.

And according to CBS' Ben Jacobs, the 23-year-old is available for around £50m.

