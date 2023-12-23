Chelsea transfer target signs new deal but keeps options open with low release clause

Chelsea have suffered a setback in their plans for the January transfer window as one of their top transfer targets has put pen paper on a new long-term contract.

The Blues hold a long-standing interest in Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and had been expected to make a big-money offer for the Nigerian this winter.

But that now seems unlikely after the Italian champions announced their in-demand forward had agreed to extend his time at the club.

"Victor & Napoli together until 2026," the club wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday.

In the post, Osimhen is pictured signing fresh terms alongside Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

However, there is hope for the Blues as Fabrizio Romano reported that Osimhen's new contract will feature a relatively low release clause of around €130 million.

Such a sum is unlikely to be a deterrant for Chelsea, with the Blues having spent around a billion on transfers since the arrival of Todd Boehly as owner in 2022.

In that time, the west London have twice set new club transfer records, having spent over £100 million on both Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo.

Chelsea are currently 10th in the Premier League ahead of Sunday's game at Wolves, five points behind ninth-placed Brighton.

