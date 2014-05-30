Metzelder confident Germany will reach semis

Germany are one of the favourites to lift the World Cup trophy this year after being drawn against Portugal, Ghana and the United States in Group G.

Metzelder, who earned 47 caps for Germany before he retired from international football in 2008, represented the national team at two World Cups in 2002 and 2006 as they reached the last four on both occasions.

And the 33-year-old is tipping Joachim Low's men to at least replicate that feat in Brazil.

"I think Germany are always in with a chance," Metzelder told FIFA.com.

"I'm well placed to say that because I was part of a squad that was nowhere near as talented as the one we've got now, and we still always managed to do well.

"This time we've got a superb group of players to benefit from the first-rate preparations and organisation.

"I think we'll reach the semi-finals at the very least."

Germany have international friendlies against Cameroon and Armenia before opening their World Cup campaign against Portugal on June 16.