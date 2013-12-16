Michel not daunted by Man United task

The Greek champions finished second in Group C behind Paris Saint-Germain and will now face United for only the fifth time – and for the first time since 2002.

Michel's side have never tasted success against the English champions and the Spaniard is determined to spring a surprise.

"We are very pleased that we are in this draw, we could not ask for anything more," he told the club's official website.

"We know what is happening right now.

"It's a celebration of football for us, even more so to visit a mythical football ground such as Old Trafford.

"Manchester United are a huge club, a powerful machine and we are in for two very tough matches.

"We respect Manchester United but our aim is to become like them one day. Call me crazy, but I fear no opponents."

Olympiacos will host United in Athens in the first leg on February 25, then travel to Old Trafford to try and seal a quarter-final place two weeks later.