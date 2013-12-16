Michel not daunted by Man United task
Olympiacos coach Michel will not fear facing Manchester United in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League in February.
The Greek champions finished second in Group C behind Paris Saint-Germain and will now face United for only the fifth time – and for the first time since 2002.
Michel's side have never tasted success against the English champions and the Spaniard is determined to spring a surprise.
"We are very pleased that we are in this draw, we could not ask for anything more," he told the club's official website.
"We know what is happening right now.
"It's a celebration of football for us, even more so to visit a mythical football ground such as Old Trafford.
"Manchester United are a huge club, a powerful machine and we are in for two very tough matches.
"We respect Manchester United but our aim is to become like them one day. Call me crazy, but I fear no opponents."
Olympiacos will host United in Athens in the first leg on February 25, then travel to Old Trafford to try and seal a quarter-final place two weeks later.
