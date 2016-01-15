Mignolet: Everyone makes mistakes

Embattled Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet is unfazed by the ongoing scrutiny surrounding his position at the club, insisting everyone makes mistakes as he prepares to face Manchester United.

Mignolet produced another uncertain display in Liverpool's thrilling 3-3 draw with Arsenal on Wednesday, seemingly at fault for the first two goals conceded at Anfield.

Despite Mignolet's erratic form and speculation a replacement could be signed in January, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has publicly backed the Belgium international amid reports a new contract is set to be signed.

And the 27-year-old himself is comfortable of where he is at, regardless of what is said in the media and in the stands.

"If you concede a goal, it can be up to seven or eight mistakes leading up to it but, obviously, as a goalkeeper you have to accept it has gone past you," Mignolet told the Guardian ahead of Sunday's blockbuster at home to United.

"After that, you have to accept that the first question that will be asked, by everybody in the stadium or around the world, will be: 'Could the keeper have done better?' That's part of the job. You learn from that and there is no point worrying about that.

"The only way is to be your own biggest critic, always looking at yourself and, after every goal, standing in front of the mirror and asking: 'Well, could you?' If you are objective enough to say: 'I could have done this, this and that's, all the other critics and all the other voices are really not important and don't exist anymore."

Mignolet added: "Every time you concede a goal, you don't have to put a hammer to your head.

"Nobody's perfect and nobody is without mistakes. The only thing you have to make sure is you keep improving."