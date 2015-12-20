Mihajlovic looks forward to "peaceful Christmas" with Milan

Sinisa Mihajlovic says he and his AC Milan players will enjoy a "peaceful Christmas" following their 4-2 victory at Frosinone in Serie A on Sunday.

Second-half goals from Ignazio Abate, Carlos Bacca, Alex and Giacomo Bonaventura turned the game on its head at Stadio Matusa, after Daniel Ciofani gave the hosts an early lead, as Milan extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to six matches.

The Rossoneri have now lost just once in 12 competitive outings and, going into the mid-season break, Mihaljovic is pleased with his team's recent progress.

He said: "Over 12 competitive matches we had seven wins, four draws and only one defeat.

"Certainly some games, such as those with Verona and Carpi, we had to win and we deserved [to win]. With four points we'd be there. But there is still time to recover.

"With the work and the recovery of injured players, we have a lot of room for improvement. We can take away satisfaction, the important thing is trust.

"The group is compact and we have shown that. We will spend a peaceful Christmas."

Reflecting on the victory at Frosinone, the Serbian said: "We had a great game. We had the opportunity to take the lead, but we did not succeed.

"We continued to play and had to make better use of the opportunities. I told the guys to stay calm and keep playing. In [the second half] we did well and we deserved to win."