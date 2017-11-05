Mihajlovic thankful for 'mutual trust' at Torino

Torino boss Sinisa Mihajlovic credited president Urbano Cairo's show of faith with setting the platform for the encouraging 1-1 draw at Inter on Sunday.

Cairo publicly backed Mihajlovic after last weekend's 2-1 victory over Cagliari ended a four-match winless run, Torino continuing their improvement with a well-deserved point at San Siro.

Iago Falque gave the visitors the lead just prior to the hour, before Eder equalised for Inter with 11 minutes remaining.

"The president's statement was important. It has strengthened my position and allows me to work with extreme tranquillity," Mihajlovic told Sky Sport Italia.

"There has always been mutual trust and I do not think I have ever been questioned despite some rumours from journalists."

Fischio finale a San Siro con e che concludono il match con un pareggio! 1-1 November 5, 2017

While denied what would have been a fifth win in 12 matches, Mihajlovic remained proud of his side's performance against the unbeaten Inter.

"We almost played the perfect match," the former AC Milan coach said.

"That is a draw that is worth a win. Inter are in good form and we played with the spirit I wanted to see."