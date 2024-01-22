Mikel Arteta drops Arsenal transfer hint which will NOT please Gunners fans

Mikel Arteta has appeared to suggest that Arsenal will not make any signings between now and the end of the January transfer window.

The Gunners thrashed Crystal Palace 5-0 on Saturday to keep themselves well in the Premier League title race, but they have yet to do any winter business to bolster their squad.

And there doesn't seem to be any haste to do so, with their manager insisting he's "happy" with the squad he has at his disposal.

Asked whether his team could beat Liverpool and Manchester City to the title after falling short last season, Arteta said: "We will try our best. We need to make sure our players feel trusted and have the confidence. If they are doubting, that is not helpful. We love the players we have."

Arsenal's comprehensive victory over Palace at the Emirates Stadium was their biggest win of the 2023/24 campaign, with Gabriel Martinelli bagging a brace.

However, the general consensus is that the Gunners still lack a top number nine – a striker to really rack up the goals.

Leandro Trossard, signed from Brighton last January, was also among Arsenal's goalscorers against Crystal Palace (Image credit: Getty Images)

That much is evident from the fact that Arsenal haven't had a player reach the 20-goal mark during a Premier League season since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang back in 2019/20.

After 21 games of the season, the Gunners sit third. They return to action with a trip to Nottingham Forest on January 30.

