Arsenal could let defender LEAVE, with European giants keen on signing star: report

Arsenal could let a defender leave the club soon, with European giants circling.

The Gunners have been imperious at the back this season, conceding just 11 times all season so far. William Saliba has been the star of the defence alongside Gabriel, though Declan Rice has been integral to the side out of possession, too.

But with Jurrien Timber out long-term, Takehiro Tomiyasu set for the Asian Cup early next year and Ben White being forced to win back his place in the side by merit, Mikel Arteta has a dilemma to make on another defender in his squad.

Arsenal have been strong at the back this term (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

AC Milan are hoping to convince Arsenal to part with Jakub Kiwior in the upcoming transfer window.

According to Calcio Mercato, Milan are keen to add two defenders to their squad and the Polish centre-back is their main target. Kiwior already has experience of playing in Serie A, making 43 appearances for Spezia prior to joining Arsenal for £21 million last January.

He signed a five-and-a-half-year contract with the Gunners but has only started 10 games for the club so far. Kiwior remains a peripheral figure at the Emirates, offering cover at both centre-back and left-back.

Milan would be able to give him more game time and have been in discussions with Arsenal over a potential deal. Arteta values Kiwior's versatility and would be reluctant to let him leave midway through the season with a busy schedule ahead.

Mikel Arteta has seen his side improve defensively (Image credit: Getty Images)

Milan are reportedly hopeful of convincing Arsenal to let the 23-year-old join them on loan with an option to buy. The Rossoneri are third in Serie A, six points behind leaders and local rivals Inter, who beat them 5-1 back in September.

They are also interested in signing Lloyd Kelly from Bournemouth but face competition from Tottenham Hotspur.

