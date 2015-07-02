Milan agree deal for Bacca

Milan have agreed a deal to sign striker Carlos Bacca from Sevilla subject to a medical set to take place in the next few days.

Bacca had been linked with a move to Premier League side Liverpool as well as Milan, but it is the Serie A club who have secured his signature.

Signed from Club Brugge in July 2013, Bacca has enjoyed great success in his time with Sevilla, helping them to successive UEFA Europa League titles.

Bacca netted 49 goals in all competitions in two seasons with Sevilla and will look to have a similar impact for a Milan side eyeing a resurgence under Sinisa Mihajlovic.

Milan only managed to finish 10th in Serie A last season, some 35 points behind champions Juventus.

However, this week has been a statement of intent from the club, with Bacca set to follow midfielder Andrea Bertolacci - who signed from Roma on Monday - through the door at San Siro.