Milan allege racist abuse of under-10 team

The club's young players were reportedly heckled by those watching on, prompting Milan to release the following statement on Monday: "The Milan youth sector team, the Esordienti 2004, take on Benfica today in the semi-final of the Universal Cup.

"The prestigious youth tournament is taking place in Forte dei Marmi and kick-off is at midday. Milan reached this stage after defeating PSG yesterday.

"It has been brought to our attention however that during yesterday's match between Milan-PSG, that there was alleged incidents of racism from certain 'people' in the stands towards Milan's black players.

"We do not wish to magnify the issue, but truly hope that these reports aren't true or that it was simply a sporadic incident. If they were to be confirmed, then it would be simply unacceptable."