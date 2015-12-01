Milner eyes trophies at 'exciting' Liverpool

Liverpool midfielder James Milner described the excitement at the club following their improved form under manager Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp's men have risen to sixth in the Premier League, advanced in the Europa League and face Southampton in the League Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Vice-captain Milner said the atmosphere at Liverpool was much-improved as his side target trophies.

"It is a great time to be involved at the club. It is exciting times for everyone," the England international said.

"We have a talented squad of players, a great mix of youth and experience, obviously a new manager and the stadium is being upgraded as well.

"If we keep working hard, keep improving, keep doing our job then hopefully we can be successful.

"We just want to keep improving, playing as well as we can and getting the wins on the board and hopefully get into January and February and still be in all the cup competitions and give ourselves a shot in one of the cups, see where we are in the league and assess it from there."

In another boost for Liverpool, captain Jordan Henderson and forward Daniel Sturridge returned from injury off the bench in their 1-0 win over Swansea City on Sunday.

Milner said he was thrilled to have the pair back as his team prepare for four games in 12 days.

"It is massive. They are two top players and any team in the league would miss them, it is great they are back," he said.

"You look at the quality of the whole bench, look at the players we have injured, and as I said before you are going to need that with the amount of games we have coming up."