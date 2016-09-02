Missing Euros the right choice for Shaw

Luke Shaw believes his decision not to try to force his way into England's Euro 2016 squad was the right one.

The left-back suffered a nasty leg break while playing for Manchester United against PSV in the Champions League in September last year.

Shaw missed the remainder of the domestic season, but did harbour hopes of recovering in time to feature in Roy Hodgson's plans for the finals in France.

It was not to be, but Shaw's impressive start to the new campaign saw him called up to Sam Allardyce's first squad for the opening World Cup qualifier against Slovakia on Sunday, and the 21-year-old believes he is benefiting from an off-season spent on recovery.

"During the time I did think I'd be back for the Euros, but when it was coming around I felt it was best for me not to rush it," Shaw said.

"I really wanted to go and I was trying everything to get back fit, but that's gone now.

"And it was the best thing for me to not to go. That's the best decision I could have made.

"There have been a lot of good left-backs who have emerged over the last year and now especially Danny Rose, who was the best left-back last season for me.

"The challenge for me is good. I want to be playing with the best and fighting for a position against the best players. That's only going to push us both and those who haven't been picked."