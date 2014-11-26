Mitchell lands Spurs role after Southampton exit

Mitchell had been employed as head of recruitment at Southampton before reportedly handing in his notice last week to pave the way for a move to White Hart Lane.

And the London club on Wednesday revealed that the former MK Dons and Wigan Athletic midfielder will be reunited with Tottenham head coach Mauricio Pochettino, having worked with the Argentinian at St Mary's.

Mitchell, 33, was forced to cut short his playing days at the age of 27 due to injury and, after a spell as community ambassador, was appointed as head of recruitment at League One side MK Dons.

He then moved to Southampton to take charge of the scouting and recruitment department at the south coast club and will now move to the capital.

Tottenham's transfer dealings have been the subject of much debate after they made a whole host of signings following the big-money sale of Gareth Bale prior to last season, with many of the new recruits not living up to expectations.