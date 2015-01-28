MK Dons boss Robinson admits Alli in demand

England Under-19 international Alli has been linked with a host of clubs as a result of his impressive form for the League One club.

The 18-year-old, who made his Dons debut at the age of 16, is said to be close to joining Newcastle in a deal that would see him remain with Robinson's side for the rest of the season.

And Robinson has hinted that Ali's future is close to being resolved.

He told BBC Three Counties Radio: "I can't see him not wearing our shirt for the rest of the season,

"Part of the deal would be him staying with us for the rest of the season and joining whoever it is in the summer.

"There's no deal completely confirmed yet."

Alli has scored 12 goals in 31 appearances this season and Robinson believes he should command a significant fee.

He said: "If we were talking about an 18-year-old striker with 12 goals, you'd be talking about millions, and this is a midfielder,

"We know there has been communications with clubs. We hope we can do right by Dele and the club as well."