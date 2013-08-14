MLS Preview: New York set to regain stars

Henry missed last week's defeat to Columbus Crew with an Achilles injury, while Cahill has been sidelined since suffering a knee problem last month.

Head coach Eric Petke told reporters this week: "I fully expect Thierry to be available this weekend, 100 per cent.

"It was something that I was aware about all (last) week. I didn't know exactly what was going to happen and then on Thursday, we made a precautionary decision. It was acting up and we went with it."

Only two points separate leaders Sporting Kansas City and third-placed Philadelphia, meaning a win in this game could be crucial in the race to secure top spot.

Sporting will be looking to build on their eventful 3-0 win over New England Revolution last week as they travel to struggling San Jose Earthquakes in Sunday's only game.

Elsewhere in the Eastern Conference, Montreal will be looking to strengthen their chances of a play-off finish when they host bottom-of-the-table DC United, while New England take on the Chicago Fire, with both sides looking to make a late push into the top five.

The Columbus Crew welcome Toronto, while the Seattle Sounders travel to the Houston Dynamo.

The Vancouver Whitecaps are sure to call on the services of striker Camilo Sanvezzo when they take on third-placed Colorado Rapids.

Sanvezzo is the league's joint top scorer and will be looking to add to his tally of 14 goals and help his side keep up the pressure on Real Salt Lake at the top of the table.

Elsewhere, the Portland Timbers host FC Dallas, while the LA Galaxy will attempt to make a return to winning ways when they host conference leaders Real Salt Lake.