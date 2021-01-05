Mngqithi: Affonso will be back in a few months

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has confirmed that striker Mauricio Affonso picked up another injury and is expected to be out of action for a few months.

The Uruguayan striker, who joined the Brazilians at the start of last season, has only played a handful of matches due to his persistent injury setbacks.

Affonso has not featured for Sundowns since their 1-0 victory over Wydad Casablanca in the Caf Champions League clash in February 2020

However, Mngqithi insists that they will not rush Affonso’s recovery and will give him a few months to return back to full fitness.

‘Affonso is still out, we will be not really sure when he is coming back because he always breaks down when we are hoping that he is coming back,’ Mngqithi said after the league win over Orlando Pirates.

‘We are beginning to live with the fact that maybe he must recover fully and be ready to help us when he is ready. We believe that maybe in the next two to three months, if not four months [he will be back], but it's a tough one for us.’