Modric move to Man United a no-go

The Croatian international has once again impressed at White Hart Lane with a string of fine performances in both the Premier League and Champions League, and was rumoured to be the Red Devils’ top transfer target.

However, Mario Mamic believes that the stubbornness of Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy to sell the club's prized assets would mean that Modric, whose contract runs through until 2016, has no hope of securing a deal away from North London, even if he wanted to.

"Luka will not go to Manchester United and he will also stay at Tottenham because I know that president Daniel Levy will not let him go," he told Croatian newspaper Jutarnji List.

Although a transfer is unlikely to happen in the near future, Mamic’s father Zdravko is vice president of Modric’s former team Dinamo Zagreb and has hinted that United would have to break their transfer record of £30.75million - paid for Dimitar Berbatov - to stand any chance of signing him.

"I heard that somebody has offered £20 million pounds for Luka but that's crazy," he said.

"When we talk about Modric, that price would only be enough to buy peanuts."

