Monaco boss Jardim looks to replace Rodriguez

Colombia star Rodriguez joined Real Madrid in a deal reportedly worth €80 million in July after winning the golden boot at the FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

The 23-year-old led Ligue 1 in assists last season, helping Monaco finish second to Paris Saint-Germain.

Jardim said he wanted to find a replacement of similar quality who could make his team stronger.

"Of course, James was a very important player last season but we can't count on him now," Jardim said on Friday.

"We need to look for a replacement that will be of the quality to take that place and make the team stronger."

Despite losing several players in the close-season, including Rodriguez, Jardim said he believes Monaco have a better team than PSG.

"I do believe that Paris Saint-Germain are a strong candidate for the French league as they have a very reinforced team, but I believe that Monaco are better," he said.