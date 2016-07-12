Monchi optimistic Sevilla can sign Ganso and Vazquez

Sevilla sporting director Monchi is optimistic about the club's chances of completing the signings of Ganso and Franco Vazquez.

Ganso has impressed for Sao Paulo in the Campeonato Brasileiro and their run to the Copa Libertadores semi-finals, while Palermo forward Vazquez has long been linked with a switch to Juventus.

Monchi admits no deal for either player is imminent, but he is confident the pair will be Sevilla players in the future.

"They are players that interest us, but there is still nothing definitive we are negotiating with both clubs, but we are relatively optimistic," said Monchi.

"But there is still a long way to go because for various reasons they are complex dealings – not in terms of economics, which we have cleared more or less, but due to other circumstances outside of Sevilla."

Monchi was speaking at the presentation of new signings Joaquin Correa, bought from Sampdoria, and Matias Kranevitter, who has joined on loan from Atletico Madrid.

Kranevitter is excited by the opportunity to play with more regularity in Andalusia and is confident of what coach Jorge Sampaoli will require of him.

"I have only spoken with the coach a little. Yesterday we trained very intensely and I already know what he wants," said the midfielder.

"[Atletico] is a very competitive squad and there were many in my position. I got to play a little but I have come to Sevilla to show what I can do and I am very happy to be here."