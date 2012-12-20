Montpellier's Jeunechamp handed one-year ban

The League said after a meeting of its disciplinary committee that the sanction would take effect from December 24.

Jeunechamp, 37, had already been suspended indefinitely after the argument with a L'Equipe reporter over a story published in the newspaper before the 1-1 league draw at Valenciennes.

Champions Montpellier had apologised to the reporter and condemned their player's behaviour. The club are currently ninth in the 20-strong league.