Montrose hot on the heels of Cove Rangers after win over Peterhead
By PA Staff published
Montrose moved to within two points of cinch League One leaders Cove Rangers with a 2-0 win over Peterhead at Links Park.
Andrew Steeves put the Gable Endies ahead after just six minutes when he headed home Liam Callaghan’s corner.
Steeves then turned provider as Montrose doubled their lead in the 74th minute, Blair Lyons tucking home the full-back’s cross.
Goalkeeper Aaron Lennox kept his side in charge with a fine save from Jason Brown’s header while Cammy Ballantyne was dismissed late on for the hosts, but it mattered little to the outcome as Montrose extended their unbeaten run in the league to 12 matches.
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.