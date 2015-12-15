Moratti wary of Juventus' threat to Inter's title hopes

Juventus stunning return to form in Serie A poses the biggest threat to Inter's title hopes this season, says former owner Massimo Moratti.

Under Roberto Mancini's guidance Inter have put last season's frustrations behind them and top after 16 games, four points clear of Fiorentina.

A 4-0 win over Udinese strengthened their billing as one of the title contenders this season, but reigning champions Juve are firing on all cylinders after a shaky start that saw one win in their opening six matches.

Massimiliano Allegri's side have now only lost once in their last 10 and have cut the gap to Inter to just six points, something that leaves Moratti worried.

"Yes [Juve are Inter's biggest rival for the title], especially because most of their difficult fixtures are at home in the second half of the season," he told the Gazzetta dello Sport.

"The other teams won't give up, but Juve are winning because they are good.

"Things weren't going well for them at the start of the season, but they have bounced back. They are dangerous as always, especially because they are used to winning.

"However, I think they respect us as opponents. This Inter is very solid."

The spoils were share when Juve travelled to San Siro in October and the sides meet again on February 28.