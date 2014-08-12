Moreno absent amid Liverpool reports

The 22-year-old has been heavily linked with a switch to the Premier League runners-up in recent weeks, but the Anfield club have - so far - been unable to land their man.

Sevilla president Jose Castro has previously revealed that negotiations have taken place with the Merseysiders and that the Spain international will leave if his valuation is met.

And it now appears that a transfer could be on the verge of being completed.

Despite travelling to Cardiff with UEFA Europa League winners Sevilla, Moreno has been left out of the matchday squad for the pre-season showpiece against Champions League victors Real.

The announcement was accompanied by murmurings from the Merseyside press that the Liverpool and Sevilla had reached an agreement over the full-back in the Welsh capital earlier on Tuesday.