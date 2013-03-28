Motta out of Barca game with groin injury

"He has a problem with his groin. Perhaps he will be available for the return leg," Ancelotti told a news conference on Thursday ahead of the match at the Parc des Princes.

However, the Italian coach urged his team to focus on Friday's Ligue 1 game at home to French champions Montpellier rather than their glamour European tie with Barcelona.

"We're at an important moment of the season. We must first think about tomorrow's game," said Ancelotti.