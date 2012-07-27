Moura: I'll decide my future after Olympics

The diminutive schemer is currently in London with the Brazil squad, but was an unused substitute as the tournament favourites secured a 3-2 win over Egypt.

Lucas is wanted by Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, but the Premier League outfit are believed to have had a £27 million bid rejected for the younger.

Sao Paulo director Adalberto Baptista claimed on Wednesday that negotiations surrounding a possible deal had ended and that the 19-year-old would remain in Brazil.

However, the Samba starlet has hinted that a potential move to Old Tarfford could be still be possible, but was quick to stress that he is focused on the Olympics.

"I am focusing on my team, Sao Paulo and in Brazil's national team at the moment. I'll decide my future after the Olympics," he told EFE.

Despite being forced to watch the action from the substitutes' bench, Lucas cannot wait to get some playing time under his belt.

"It's already a victory to be here. Now I have to be ready for any situation if [head coach] Mano Menezes believes I have to play," he added