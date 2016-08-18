Mourinho expects two-season stay for Ibrahimovic

Jose Mourinho has little doubt that Zlatan Ibrahimovic's career at Manchester United will extend into a second season.

Swedish great Ibrahimovic reportedly signed a one-year deal, with an option for a second, when joining United in July.

At the age of 34, Ibrahimovic has shown no signs of slowing down, scoring in both of his United performances so far, including a late Wembley winner in the Community Shield against Leicester City.

And Mourinho is confident that the veteran superstar has quickly settled to life in England, as well as on the pitch.

"I ask about his family, his wife, his kids - I know how important these things are to him - integration, house and everything is fine and everybody is happy," Mourinho said before Fridays Premier League visit of Southampton.

"He has a very high motivation, so I see him here, no doubts, for the next two years."

Mourinho will be able to call upon the services of the world's most expensive football at Old Trafford on Friday as Paul Pogba returns from suspension.

After four high-profile arrivals - Eric Bailly and Henrikh Mkhitaryan have also been signed alongside Pogba and Ibrahimovic - Mourinho suggested United's business is now winding down, despite links to Portugal defender Jose Fonte.

The Portuguese also spoke glowingly of £30million centre-back Bailly, who has impressed with a pair of strong displays in a United shirt so far.

"The market is open until 31st August, but I am very happy with the players I have," he explained. "I keep saying that I don't talk about players from other clubs.

"[Bailly] is a young boy playing in a completely different competition with a different club, but despite all the pressure and expectation that comes with playing for United, he plays against Leicester at Wembley and is comfortable, leading and communicative."