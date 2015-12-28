Mourinho keeping options open

Jose Mourinho is keeping his options open when it comes to finding a new club following his Chelsea departure.

The Portuguese manager was relieved of his duties at Stamford Bridge this month following a dismal start to the defence of Chelsea's Premier League title.

Mourinho is thought to be resisting a return to former club Real Madrid as speculation mounts that he could be the man to replace Louis van Gaal at Manchester United should the under-fire Dutchman make his Old Trafford exit in the near future.

But agent Jorge Mendes insists his client is yet to make a decision over his future, with a return to Italy - where he previously managed Inter - having also been mooted.

"Right now he’s in Brazil, we'll see what happens when he gets back," Mendes is quoted as telling Sky Sport.

"At the moment we haven't been talking about England, Spain or Italy.

"He only needs to be calm and not worry about anything - he's the best manager in the world."