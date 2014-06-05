Mourinho monitoring Fabregas situation

Fabregas is expected to leave Barca, who he re-joined in 2011 from Arsenal, in the coming months as the Catalan club are reportedly attempting to buy Atletico Madrid midfielder Koke.

The 27-year-old has scored 42 goals in 151 games in his time at Camp Nou, but has never been able to firmly establish himself ahead of the likes of Xavi, Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets in Barca's midfield.

A return to Arsenal has been mooted, although they are thought to have chosen not to enforce a buy-back clause that formed part of the deal to sell Fabregas to Barca.

Manchester United have also been credited with a long-term interest in the Spain international, and now Mourinho has hinted at being tempted to try and lure him to Stamford Bridge.

"I am interested in studying Fabregas' situation," Mourinho is reported as saying at an event for Yahoo.

"I think he is anxious to leave Barcelona and motivated to return to England. I think that is clear."

But the Portuguese is adamant that any potential move will not come before the FIFA World Cup, which starts next week, where Fabregas will be looking to help Spain retain the trophy they won for the first time in 2010.

Mourinho added: "Whether he is going to sign for Chelsea or for another club, that is not a a subject to be discussed today, tomorrow or before the World Cup."