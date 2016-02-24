Mourinho prepared to wait for 'right move'

Jose Mourinho is prepared to wait until the close-season for his next job, as he is eager to make sure he opts for the "right move".

Mourinho has been frequently linked with Manchester United since getting sacked by Chelsea in December, as Louis van Gaal underwhelms at the Old Trafford.

However, the Portuguese is enjoying his break and will not make any rash decisions over his future - although he did not rule out making an immediate return to management should he receive an offer he cannot refuse.

Speaking at an event in Singapore, Mourinho said: "It's quite a funny career. I am the English champion, and I still have no job.

"I read so many different things. One day it says I go to China, another day it says I go to Italy, and people say I'm back to Inter Milan. I'm here - I'm sure someone will say I am going to the Singapore national team!

"But the reality is I have no job, and at the moment I'm happy not to have a job.

"If I have to return tomorrow, I return tomorrow. But I always feel that it's better to wait, not to rush, to be calm, to wait for the right move.

"I think that starting next season with a new club and new contract is the best thing to do."