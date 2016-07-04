Mourinho starts work at Manchester United

Jose Mourinho officially started work as Manchester United manager on Monday.

The former Chelsea boss, who was appointed in May to replace Louis van Gaal, reported for his first day at the club's training complex.

To mark his arrival, Mourinho posted a photo of him alighting a train at Manchester Piccadilly station on Instagram accompanied by the words "I am here/UNITED we can."

Mourinho will be unveiled and face questions from the media at a news conference on Tuesday.

The 'Special One' has already sanctioned the signings of defender Eric Bailly and striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, with a move for Borussia Dortmund star Henrikh Mkhitaryan close to completion and talks ongoing for Pachuca winger Hirving Lozano.

However, Mourinho's tenure begins without United icon Ryan Giggs after the Welshman departed having rejected a reduced role to the assistant manager position he held under Van Gaal.

The new manager's first match in charge of United comes against Borussia Dortmund in China on July 22, before a meeting with rival Pep Guardiola three days later.

The Red Devils then face Galatasaray in Sweden prior to a meeting against Everton in Wayne Rooney's testimonial.

United's season begins with the Community Shield against Leicester City on August 7, while they start their Premier League campaign at AFC Bournemouth on August 13.