Moyes to experiment ahead of Vidic exit

The United captain is set to join Serie A side Inter when his contract expires at the end of the current campaign, having been at Old Trafford since 2006.

Moyes is eager to hand opportunities to young central defenders ahead of Vidic's departure although he conceded this would likely happen closer to the end of the season.

"We've got a few games to go (before the end of the season)," Moyes said, before hinting that United may look to promote from within.

"I've got young centre-halves to see and I'll be looking to introduce them in the final month or two of the season."

The Premier League holders went into the international break off the back of a dismal showing in Greece as they lost 2-0 to Olympiacos in the UEFA Champions League.

Moyes feels the break denied them the chance to bounce back immediately from the loss in Athens but the Scot was pleased to see the likes of Darren Fletcher, Javier Hernandez and Shinji Kagawa play for their respective countries.

"It's allowed some players to get games, but it's also been a hindrance on the back of a bad performance and bad result against Olympiacos," he said.

"We wanted to put that right much sooner but the way the fixtures worked out meant we didn't have a game.

"We need to get back to creating more opportunities than we have done. We've played quite well in games but not scored and taken our chances.

"The introduction of Juan Mata and his interplay with Wayne Rooney and Robin (van Persie) has helped the creativity."

"(But) creativity isn't just the key. We also need to keep the back door shut."