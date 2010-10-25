Mutu apologises for punching barman
By app
MILAN - Adrian Mutu has apologised to his Fiorentina team-mates after being accused of punching a barman and is poised to return to the squad for Sunday's Serie A match at Catania.
The Romanian striker, whose second lengthy drugs ban ends on Friday, is the subject of a police investigation after an incident in a bar in the early hours of Saturday.
Coach Sinisa Mihajlovic is in desperate need of another forward to boost his injury-hit side's flagging start to the campaign.
"I'm a coach and I hope to have him on the pitch as soon as possible," Mihajlovic told a news conference on Monday. "Yesterday Adrian apologised to all the dressing room. It was a gesture the lads appreciated."
Fiorentina sporting director Pantaleo Corvino also said Mutu would be allowed to return from his nine-month drugs suspension despite the probe into the alleged assault.
"We have Mutu in the squad and on Sunday he will make a comeback," he told reporters.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.