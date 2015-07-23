Myhill agrees new deal at West Brom

West Brom have announced that goalkeeper Boaz Myhill has agreed terms on a new two-year contract at the Hawthorns.

The former Wales international joined the club from Hull City in 2010, but has found regular first-team opportunities hard to come by.

He was afforded an extended run in the side towards the end of last season following Ben Foster's knee injury, and on Thursday the club confirmed the 32-year-old had put pen to paper on a fresh deal.

"It's great to get my future sorted out," he said. "It's never easy being a goalkeeper when you're not in the team but the Premier League is the place you want to be in.

"I enjoyed the final few months of the season and tried to do my best during that period.

"Pre-season has been tough but now we are beginning to focus on making sure we are ready for that opening game of the season."

"I'm delighted Boaz has signed his new deal," added head coach Tony Pulis.

"He had a smashing end to the season when he came into the side and has worked very hard throughout the summer."