Nadal: Spain should celebrate for a year

Keen football fan Nadal was at Johannesburg's Soccer City stadium to watch Andres Iniesta fire the Iberian nation to a first world title with a goal in the second period of extra time that gave the European champions a dramatic win.

"We have to celebrate this for a whole year because it will be very difficult to repeat," Nadal told Canal Plus television.

"This is a generation of players that will never be matched and they deserve this," the Mallorcan added.

He missed a Spanish Davis Cup defeat by France completed on Sunday to attend the final.

