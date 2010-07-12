Nadal: Spain should celebrate for a year
By app
JOHANNESBURG - Tennis world number one Rafa Nadal said his Spanish compatriots' 1-0 World Cup triumph against Netherlands on Sunday was "unrepeatable" and should be celebrated for a whole year.
Keen football fan Nadal was at Johannesburg's Soccer City stadium to watch Andres Iniesta fire the Iberian nation to a first world title with a goal in the second period of extra time that gave the European champions a dramatic win.
"We have to celebrate this for a whole year because it will be very difficult to repeat," Nadal told Canal Plus television.
"This is a generation of players that will never be matched and they deserve this," the Mallorcan added.
He missed a Spanish Davis Cup defeat by France completed on Sunday to attend the final.
