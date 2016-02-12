Nagatomo: I turned down United move

Inter left-back Yuto Nagatomo has revealed he turned down the chance to join Manchester United last month.

The Japan international was linked with a move to Old Trafford in January, with Louis van Gaal struggling with a lack of full-backs due to long-term injuries to Luke Shaw, Antonio Valencia and Ashley Young.

Nagatomo claims Van Gaal wanted him to join United, but he rejected the offer as he is happy at San Siro.

"I like everything about Inter, I want to stay here and renew my contract," Nagatomo told Inter's TV channel.

"I turned down an offer from Manchester United, as my desire is to stay here. I have an excellent rapport with Roberto Mancini."

He added: "I love Italy. I've been here for five years now and I feel at home."

"Hopefully, when I finish my career, I can stay in Italy.

"This season is my best spell at Inter. We have a great group here and I get on well with everyone."