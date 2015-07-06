Nani finalises Fenerbahce move

Nani is to be presented as a Fenerbahce player on Monday after finalising his move from Manchester United.

The Portugal international spent last season on loan at boyhood club Sporting Lisbon, having seemingly failed to convince United boss Louis van Gaal of his capabilities in the Premier League.

And, after arriving in Istanbul for a medical on Sunday, Nani is now poised to ply his trade for a side that finished second in the Turkish Super Lig last season.

Nani signed for United in 2007, treading the same path from Sporting as Cristiano Ronaldo had four years previously.

Ronaldo's departure to Real Madrid initially helped Nani establish himself in United's first team, while the agreement of a five-year deal shortly after David Moyes' Old Trafford appointment pointed at a long-term future in Manchester for the 28-year-old.

However, he now departs Old Trafford having made 230 appearances and scored 41 goals over eight years.

A return of 12 goals in 37 games represented somewhat of a return to form for Nani last term and Fener will hope he can hit top gear as they look to wrest the Super Lig title back from fierce rivals Galatasaray next season.

The winger is the seventh signing made since Portuguese coach Vitor Pereira was hired last month.