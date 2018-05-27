Napoli captain Hamsik considering China offer

Marek Hamsik is considering a move to China as he weighs up whether to end an 11-year stay at Napoli.

Shandong Luneng are reportedly interested in the dynamic midfielder and Hamsik, 30, confirmed an offer was on the table.

The club captain's departure would come as a blow to Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti, who this week was installed as Maurizio Sarri's successor.

Though he stressed no decision had been made, Hamsik has discussed the opportunity with his new head coach.

"I'm a Napoli player for now. I talked to Ancelotti on the phone and I admit I'm tempted by the transfer," Hamsik told Slovakia's Sport24.

"I have only been to China once, for the Supercoppa match [against Juventus in 2012], but in life you have to try everything.

"For now I just want to be with my family, then we'll see."

Hamsik appeared in every Serie A match for Napoli this season as they finished four points behind champions Juventus.