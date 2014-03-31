Napoli president eager to secure Reina signing

The Spain international was reunited with Rafael Benitez, the manager who took him to Anfield in 2005, when he agreed a season-long switch to Stadio San Paolo in July.

Reina's career at the Merseyside club looks to be over, with Simon Mignolet now established as first-choice keeper under Brendan Rodgers, and De Laurentiis is eager to bring the 31-year-old back to Naples in the close-season.

The Napoli president has also revealed that Benitez's squad will receive a bonus if they can secure second place in Serie A.

"I spoke with him (Reina)," said De Laurentiis.

"I made him a promise that in addition to the premium for second place, I want him confirmed with us."

Reina kept a clean sheet in Napoli's 2-0 victory over Serie A leaders Juventus on Sunday - a win that puts them six points adrift of second-place Roma.