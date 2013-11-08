Napoli sign defender Reveillere on a free

France international Reveillere spent 10 years with Lyon before being released by the Ligue 1 club in the close-season.

The 33-year-old bolsters a Napoli defence that posts the second best record in the Serie A, having conceded just eight goals in 11 games, and comes in to provide cover after Camilo Zuniga underwent knee surgery last month.

The switch sees Reveillere reunite with manager Rafael Benitez, who briefly worked with the right-back during his three-year spell in charge of Valencia.

Reveillere posted on his Twitter account: "I am very happy to be a player of @sscnapoli, and thanks to the chairman @ADeLaurentiis!"

The former Rennes man enjoyed great success during his time with Lyon, winning five Ligue 1 titles at the Stade de Gerland.

And he will hope to experience similar glory with Napoli, who sit second in Serie A heading into their trip to champions Juventus on Sunday.