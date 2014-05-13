Nasri overlooked by France boss Deschamps

The attacking midfielder has displayed fine form for Manchester City this season and scored on Sunday as the club secured the Premier League title with a 2-0 win over West Ham.

However, Nasri - who was handed a three-match suspension by the French Football Federation following an expletive tirade directed at journalists during Euro 2012 - admitted after that game that he did not expect to be called upon by France coach Didier Deschamps, having been dropped for a friendly with the Netherlands in March.

His prediction was proven correct on Tuesday as Deschamps announced a 23-man party, plus seven reserve players, containing few surprises.

Nasri's club team-mate Gael Clichy has also been left out, together with veteran Monaco defender Eric Abidal, while Bastia's Mickael Landreau has pipped Stephane Ruffier to the third goalkeeping slot behind Hugo Lloris and Steve Mandanda.

Real Sociedad's Antoine Griezmann, who made his international debut in the recent clash with the Netherlands, is included, together with Rio Mavuba of Lille and Lyon midfielder Clement Grenier.

There is also a place for striker Loic Remy, who scored 14 Premier League goals for Newcastle United this season.

France have been grouped with Honduras, Switzerland and Ecuador at the World Cup.

Their first match, against Honduras, takes place in Porto Alegre on June 15.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Mickael Landreau (Bastia), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham), Steve Mandanda (Marseille)

Defenders: Mathieu Debuchy (Newcastle United), Lucas Digne (Paris Saint-Germain), Patrice Evra (Manchester United), Laurent Koscielny (Arsenal), Eliaquim Mangala (Porto), Bacary Sagna (Arsenal), Mamadou Sakho (Liverpool), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid)

Midfielders: Yohan Cabaye (Paris Saint-Germain), Clement Grenier (Lyon), Blaise Matuidi (Paris Saint-Germain), Rio Mavuba (Lille), Paul Pogba (Juventus), Moussa Sissoko (Newcastle United), Mathieu Valbuena (Marseille)

Forwards: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Olivier Giroud (Arsenal), Antoine Griezmann (Real Sociedad), Loic Remy (Newcastle United), Franck Ribery (Bayern Munich)

Standby players: Remy Cabella (Montpellier), Maxime Gonalons (Lyon), Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon), Loic Perrin (Saint-Etienne), Stephane Ruffier (Saint-Etienne), Morgan Schneiderlin (Southampton), Benoit Tremoulinas (Saint-Etienne)