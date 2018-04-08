Navas ignoring Real Madrid exit rumours

Keylor Navas has reaffirmed his commitment to Real Madrid amid ongoing rumours of a change in the number one shirt at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos have long been linked with a move for Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, while they were close to agreeing a deal for fellow Spain international Kepa Arrizabalaga in January.

That has fuelled speculation of a possible Navas switch to England, with Arsenal reported to be interested.

But the Costa Rica international, who helped his team to a 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid on Sunday, has no desire to depart the European champions.

"Yes, I think that I am going to leave Madrid at the end of the season but to go home with my family to relax," Navas told BeIN Sports Spain.

"I have two years left on my contract which I intend to fulfill. I don't listen to any of the rumours off the pitch."

Navas underscored his value to Zinedine Zidane's side with a fine performance in the Madrid derby, notably denying Diego Costa with a brilliant save in the 29th minute.

The 31-year-old was eventually beaten by Antoine Griezmann as the France ace cancelled out Cristiano Ronaldo's opener and kept the four-point gap between the teams intact.

"I think we played well, put in a lot of effort. We had the game under control for most of the time and had several goalscoring chances," Navas said.

"It was hard for us to score and break down their tough defence. Perhaps we took too many risks.

"We are four points behind Atleti with seven games to go. It hasn't been an easy season but we have never let our heads go down."